Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives Sell Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

