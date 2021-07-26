Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.80 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.