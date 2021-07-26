Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $365.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.55 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

