Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

