Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $249.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

