Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $148.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.48. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.