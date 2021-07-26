Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 123,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

