Filecoin Market Cap Tops $4.63 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $694.99 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.95 or 0.00133516 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00114540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,028.42 or 0.99646496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.39 or 0.00829029 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 90,918,259 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.