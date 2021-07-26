Financial Contrast: Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,948.59% N/A -71.28% Fidelity National Information Services -1.82% 7.01% 4.14%

Generation Hemp has a beta of -2.2, indicating that its stock price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 12 1 2.70

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $165.95, indicating a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 330.35 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 7.35 $158.00 million $5.46 27.26

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Generation Hemp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

