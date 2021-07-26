First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 76.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

