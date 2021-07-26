First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect First Busey to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BUSE opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

