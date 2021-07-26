First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Capital were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCAP opened at $44.00 on Monday. First Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

