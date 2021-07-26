First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

