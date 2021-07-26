First Horizon Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Horizon by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,626,000 after buying an additional 542,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

