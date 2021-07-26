First Republic Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

NYSE:FRC opened at $196.93 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

