FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 99191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

