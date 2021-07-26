Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $261.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

