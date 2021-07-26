Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NERD opened at $28.92 on Monday. Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96.

