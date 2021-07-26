Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 57.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after buying an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter.

FLRN opened at $30.66 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65.

