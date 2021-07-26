Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $711,000 in Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF (NYSEARCA:IQM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.43% of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000.

Shares of IQM stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Franklin Intelligent Machines ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02.

