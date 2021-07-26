Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 989,147 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28.

