Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,862 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Fluent worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.61 on Monday. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 million, a P/E ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

