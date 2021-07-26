Fluity Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 26th. Fluity has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $4,300.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00117055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,524.81 or 0.99991290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002716 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.51 or 0.00829278 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

