Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.