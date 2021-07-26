FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $474.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

