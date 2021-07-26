FORA Capital LLC Invests $28,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 731.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

