Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,364 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 278,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 115,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE F traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. 645,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,721,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

