Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 57.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $4,342,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

NYSE F traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 587,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,721,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

