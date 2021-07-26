Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $2.53 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $241,817.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00110666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00131521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,512.61 or 1.00496390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.32 or 0.00823315 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

