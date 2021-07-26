Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Frax has a total market cap of $245.06 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 245,655,886 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

