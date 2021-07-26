Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,938,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.49. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREQ. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.