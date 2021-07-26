Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Freshpet worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock worth $5,051,884. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $158.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.74. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Truist increased their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

