FUD.finance 1-Day Volume Hits $771.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00018642 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $164,358.89 and $771.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

