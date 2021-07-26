Fullen Financial Group Sells 437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,635,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $42.85. 37,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,794. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99.

