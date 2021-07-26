Fullen Financial Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fullen Financial Group trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,044,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 337,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,219,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.67. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,972. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $241.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.