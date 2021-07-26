Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $124.62

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.62, but opened at $110.90. Futu shares last traded at $104.00, with a volume of 127,622 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Futu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

