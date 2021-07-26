FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Venture Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 64,341 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.