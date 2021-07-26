Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

GOTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

GOTU opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -1.21. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

