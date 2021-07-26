Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.21. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

