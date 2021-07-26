Garmin (GRMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Garmin to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Garmin has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.150-5.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Garmin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin stock opened at $154.13 on Monday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $154.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.