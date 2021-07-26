Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0002

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Gems has a market capitalization of $189,981.61 and $7,870.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.73 or 0.00838916 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084017 BTC.

About Gems

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

