General Electric (GE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Shares of General Electric are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

