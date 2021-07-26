Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GEL opened at $10.04 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.76.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

