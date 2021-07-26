Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

