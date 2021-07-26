Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $20.15 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $418.33 million, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

