Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 333,588 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MUX opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

