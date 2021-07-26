Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

