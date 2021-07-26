George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.36

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$125.36 and last traded at C$125.23, with a volume of 67559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.58.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.93.
In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.
About George Weston (TSE:WN)
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
