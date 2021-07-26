George Weston (TSE:WN) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.36

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$125.36 and last traded at C$125.23, with a volume of 67559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$124.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.93.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

