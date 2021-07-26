Gillson Capital LP Buys New Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,043,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,274,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEVU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.