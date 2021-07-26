Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 107,572 Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 107,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,469,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,278,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROOT opened at $7.80 on Monday. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. dropped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

